LPD: 30-year-old Lincoln man dead after shooting near 20th & Washington

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in the Near South neighborhood overnight.

Capt. Duane Winkler tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called to the area of 20th & Washington on a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived and found a 30-year-old Lincoln man who had been shot. Winkler says he was shortly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and add that there’s no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

A 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene said there was crime scene tape up, with the investigation centered around a white SUV that appeared to have damage to it, including a broken out driver’s side window.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, as officers are working to notify family members. Winkler says there are no other victims in the incident right now, and that there are no suspects in custody yet.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for further updates on this developing story.

Crime scene tape extends from one side of Washington Street to the other, as police examine a white SUV believed to be involved in a deadly shooting in the Near South neighborhood just after midnight Friday morning. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.