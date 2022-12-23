LPD: Man dead following shooting near 20th & Washington

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers are investigating a deadly shooting in the Near South neighborhood overnight.

Capt. Duane Winkler told 10/11 NOW that officers were called to the area of 20th & Washington on a report of a disturbance. Officers claim that they arrived and found a man, in his 30s, who had been shot. Capt. Winkler said he was shortly pronounced dead at the scene.

LPD is investigating the incident and adds that there’s no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

A 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene said there was crime scene tape up, with the investigation centered around a white SUV that appeared to have damage to it, including a broken out driver’s side window.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, as officers are working to notify family members. Capt. Winkler said there are no other victims in the incident right now and that there are no suspects in custody yet.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Crime scene tape extends from one side of Washington Street to the other, as police examine a white SUV believed to be involved in a deadly shooting in the Near South neighborhood just after midnight Friday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

