Nebraska State Patrol assists over 500 stranded motorists

View of blizzard conditions south of Scottsbluff Wednesday night from a Nebraska State Patrol trooper's cruiser dashcam.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during this week’s winter storm and cold temperatures.

According to NSP, Troopers performed 211 motorist assists statewide on Wednesday and 306 assists on Thursday. In many cases, troopers have used their patrol vehicles to transport stranded motorists to safety and out of the cold. Most of those incidents were along Interstate 80 or other highly-traveled roadways.

“This week’s snow, ice, and cold have played a major factor in the ability to travel,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers and dispatchers have worked together with NDOT teams and several other agencies to help and even rescue stranded motorists over the last two days.”

NSP urges any motorist who becomes stranded to stay in their vehicle and call for help. The Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day by calling *55. NSP dispatchers can send troopers to help or communicate with partner agencies across Nebraska and in neighboring states if necessary.

As travel increases on Friday and through the weekend, NSP advises all motorists to check Nebraska 511 and have a full tank of gas and winter survival kit in your vehicle.

