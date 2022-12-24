Huskers land Arizona State transfer Ben Scott

Ben Scott committed to Nebraska over Auburn and Miami.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a wild season of college football players transferring, the Huskers have another player committing for the 2023 season.

Offensive Lineman Ben Scott announced Friday on Twitter that he has committed to Nebraska, transferring from Arizona State.

In three seasons at Arizona State, Scott played in 28 games and spent most of his time at right guard, but spent the entire 2022 season at center. With former Husker center Trent Hixson graduating this year, Scott seems likely to take over his position in the 2023 season.

In his two weeks in the transfer portal, Scott chose Nebraska over Auburn and Miami which were his other two considerations.

Scott redshirted in 2019 as a freshman, and now has two years of eligibility remaining.

