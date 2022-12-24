Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M

The Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a...
The Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a winning ticket.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over again after no winner came up for the game’s top prize in Friday night’s drawing.

It’s now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a winning ticket.

That would represent the sixth-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The jackpot has grown ever since the last grand prize was split between two winning tickets on Oct. 14.

Your odds to win the whole thing remain rough at about one in more than 302 million.

The next drawing is set for Dec. 27.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape extends from one side of Washington Street to the other, as police examine a...
Lincoln Police investigating overnight homicide near 20th & Washington
Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, was confirmed dead Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, following an autopsy...
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
Top row: (From left) Angel Gutierrez, Eduardo Alcantar, Gustavo Renteria Garcia, Jesus Serrano...
More details revealed about Howard County cockfighting case
It was a special surprise for 71-year-old Marilyn Wylie of Lincoln after her daughter nominated...
Lincoln woman known for giving back wins free car for Christmas
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver

Latest News

Volunteer fire department responds to house fire west of Kearney
A man proposes to his girlfriend after saving the engagement ring from a house fire.
Man proposes to girlfriend after salvaging engagement ring in house fire
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé's family gathers at hospital in Brazil