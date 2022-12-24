More details revealed about Howard County cockfighting case

ST. PAUL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Court documents are revealing more details about an alleged cockfighting ring in Central Nebraska.

Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch announced Monday that his office arrested 10 men after a 9-1-1 caller reported the rooster fighting event in a rural area southeast of St. Paul. We now know that seven of those arrested are from Grand Island, one is from Wood River, one is from Palmer and one is from Chapman.

The arrest affidavit says a deputy approached the property and saw two roosters in individual cages. A man walked out of a barn and told the deputy the men inside were just drinking beer. Some of the men tried to leave but were blocked by the Sheriff. After getting a search warrant, the deputy says he searched the barn and found roosters with razors attached to their legs, blood in a makeshift pen, crates with numbers labeling the roosters, a bucket of bloody water and several roosters.

The affidavit says Eduardo Alcantar admitted that there was cockfighting going on in the barn.

Busch told KSNB Local4 that deputies found seven roosters, one of which later died from injuries suffered during one of the fights.

Cockfighting is a Class 3A felony punishable by a maximum of three years in prison.

The seven charged Grand Island men are: Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jiminez, Ernesto Ceballos Lopez, Martin Montelongo, Victor Mora, Jorge Rodriguez, Jesus Serrano Sanchez

The three others are: Ruben Mess Puentes of Wood River, Gustavo Renteria Garcia of Palmer and Angel Gutierrez of Chapman.

