Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say

Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.(WSAZ)
By Blake Whitener and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ/Gray News) - Officials say a utility worker has died in Ohio while working to restore power during Friday’s winter storm.

According to Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative, Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in the incident just after 10 a.m.

Rodgers was reportedly working in Lawrence County, about 140 miles outside of Cincinnati.

“Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative is devastated by this loss and asks for the support and privacy of the lineworker’s family and team as they cope with this tragedy,” a spokesperson for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative said.

The company said crews will continue their work restoring power to the region as the area deals with frigid temperatures and winter weather.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape extends from one side of Washington Street to the other, as police examine a...
Lincoln Police investigating overnight homicide near 20th & Washington
Crash Near York
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
A snow plow clears Lincoln streets overnight.
Lincoln city crews continue de-icing treatment on streets
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard
Ricketts, Pillen announce Nebraska state senator appointment
Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, was confirmed dead Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, following an autopsy...
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead

Latest News

A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in...
Shopper describes moments after shots at Mall of America
pic
Huskers Holiday Jingle
A drive-thru Christmas lights show is lighting the way outside the Lincoln Saltdogs Stadium.
Christmas Lights Show in Lincoln: The man behind the lights
WIND CHILL ALERTS
Holiday Weekend Forecast: Warming temperatures and a small precipitation chance highlight your holiday weekend...