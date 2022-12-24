Volunteer fire department responds to house fire west of Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire west of Kearney on Saturday.

According to officials, KVFD was dispatched to Dunbar Road just before 3 a.m.

KVFD said the home fire alarm and smoke detector system worked and alerted the family of the danger while they were sleeping. The fire was under control within minutes of KVFD arrival and damage was contained.

Elm Creek was called for mutual aid due to nature of the call, the remote location and extreme cold temperatures.

The fire is believed to have started due to a failure in the fireplace’s chimney system.

Elm Creek Fire, Good Samaritan EMS, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Investigators, Buffalo County Dispatchers, Dawson Public Power and all assisted in this incident.

