Christmas Sunday Forecast: “Warmer” with the small chance for wintery mix/flurries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warmer temperatures are expected for Sunday but will still remain below average for majority of the 1011 area. An Alberta Clipper weather system will move through the area in the afternoon and evening causing the small chance for rain in the west, mixed precipitation in central Nebraska and snow in eastern portions of the state.

The start of Sunday, Christmas morning, will be a cold one... but not as cold as it has been over the past few days. Morning low temperatures will be primarily below zero in the northwestern half of Nebraska. The southwestern half will be a bit warmer and stay above zero. However, wind chill values will likely be well below zero across the area once again. The coldest temperatures and coldest wind chills will be in the northeast, they will be under a Wind Chill Advisory until 9 AM CST.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Wind Chill Advisory for northeastern Nebraska Saturday night to Sunday morning. (KOLN)

Despite the cold start on Sunday morning for many... temperatures will warm up to the 20s to upper 40s. It will be in the 20s to mid 30s in the east and the warmest in the west...highs in the 40s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Now Christmas Sunday will also bring the chance for rain, snow and mixed precipitation across the 1011 region, mainly in the afternoon to evening. The day will start off mostly sunny but eventually we will see increasing cloud cover through the morning... that way by the afternoon we will see mostly cloudy skies. An Alberta Clipper weather system will start to creep into the region by the lunchtime hours... the system will bring the various types of precipitation...due to the wide span of temperatures: above, below and near freezing. This system will push through in the afternoon to evening hours generally between 3 PM and 10 PM for the southern half of the state. Little to no accumulation is expected with this system, but if there is any light accumulation of freezing rain or ice it will likely make roadways a little slick.

Sunday Skycast (KOLN)

Christmas Forecast (KOLN)

We keep mostly cloudy skies and a small chance for snow/flurries in eastern Nebraska through the overnight. Low temperatures will fall to the single digits to mid 20s across the 1011 region.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Cooler and breezier conditions are expected for Monday, but we will see more sunshine! Skies will start off mostly to partly cloudy and eventually lead to mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon. High temperatures will span the mid-teens to the upper 30s. Temperatures will be coldest in the east and warmest in the west. It will be a breezy day with sustained winds between 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Partly cloudy skies are expected through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning low temperatures will span the single digits to upper 20s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

After we’ve had days and days of bitterly cold below average temperatures.... we flip the switch by the time we hit Tuesday! High temperatures will be above average in the 40s and that pattern will continue through the end of the year! We will see the chance for precipitation Thursday through Saturday as another weather system moves through the region.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

