Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman has been missing since Thursday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Monica Helm was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue.

Monica has black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-4 and 180 pounds. She is known to drive a gray 2009 Hyundai Sonata with Nebraska plate WZI 988.

Monica Helm, 55 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who might know her location is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000, or call 911.

