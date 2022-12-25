Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society

To better capture the spirit and inclusivity of the group, the Local Girl Gang has transitioned to the Ember Society.(The Ember Society)
By Kloee Sander
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Local Girl Gang officially rebranded to the Ember Society this month. The group rebranded because they wanted a name that captured the group better.

“Though the name (Local Girl Gang) was fun and whimsical, we really have grown into different, something bigger, something more warrior like,” said founder Alicia Reisinger.

The Ember Society, also called “Ember,” is a networking and support group focused on feminine empowerment and being a changemaker in the community. It is not limited to women or a specific profession.

“If you are doing something beautiful in our community, you belong here,” Reisinger said.

Members attend monthly meet ups and quarterly workshops to better connect, learn and support each other. The group has about 100 active members.

“You sometimes can feel like you are on an island. You can feel alone,” said Reisinger. “There is something connective and beautiful to connect face to face with someone that is doing the same thing or feeling the same feels.”

Information about joining the Ember Society can be found on their Instagram, @theembersociety.

