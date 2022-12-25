Lincoln Parks and Rec works to create more mountain bike trails

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -This winter, Lincoln Parks and Rec is working on a plan that will help make spring and summer biking more enjoyable. This plan was prompted by interest from the community.

In September, they sent out a survey to the Lincoln community and asked for feedback. Over 500 people responded to the survey. Though Lincoln may not seem like a mountain bike friendly city, mountain biking is a term also used to describe single or natural surfaced trails, Parks and Rec Planning and Facilities Manager J.J. Yost said.

Overall, the survey received very positive interest in new trails. Responses showed restrooms, trash cans and parking lots were the most desired basic park facilities desired on a new trail. Yost said he is confident the new trails will get used.

The survey is now closed, and a committee of mountain biking enthusiasts are working on a master plan. The committee is looking at creating four trails in the four quadrants of Lincoln and hopes to present a completed plan to the community in the spring for feedback before moving forward.

There is currently no funding available to execute any facility plan but having the proposal ready this spring will allow Parks and Rec to apply for grants in the future.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.