Lincoln Parks and Rec works to create more mountain bike trails

This winter, Lincoln Parks and Rec is working on a plan that will help make spring and summer biking more enjoyable.
By Kloee Sander
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -This winter, Lincoln Parks and Rec is working on a plan that will help make spring and summer biking more enjoyable. This plan was prompted by interest from the community.

In September, they sent out a survey to the Lincoln community and asked for feedback. Over 500 people responded to the survey. Though Lincoln may not seem like a mountain bike friendly city, mountain biking is a term also used to describe single or natural surfaced trails, Parks and Rec Planning and Facilities Manager J.J. Yost said.

Overall, the survey received very positive interest in new trails. Responses showed restrooms, trash cans and parking lots were the most desired basic park facilities desired on a new trail. Yost said he is confident the new trails will get used.

The survey is now closed, and a committee of mountain biking enthusiasts are working on a master plan. The committee is looking at creating four trails in the four quadrants of Lincoln and hopes to present a completed plan to the community in the spring for feedback before moving forward.

There is currently no funding available to execute any facility plan but having the proposal ready this spring will allow Parks and Rec to apply for grants in the future.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape extends from one side of Washington Street to the other, as police examine a...
Lincoln Police investigating overnight homicide near 20th & Washington
Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, was confirmed dead Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, following an autopsy...
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
Top row: (From left) Angel Gutierrez, Eduardo Alcantar, Gustavo Renteria Garcia, Jesus Serrano...
More details revealed about Howard County cockfighting case
It was a special surprise for 71-year-old Marilyn Wylie of Lincoln after her daughter nominated...
Lincoln woman known for giving back wins free car for Christmas
Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the...
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide

Latest News

This winter, Lincoln Parks and Rec is working on a plan that will help make spring and summer...
Lincoln Parks and Rec works to create more mountain bike trails
To better capture the spirit and inclusivity of the group, the Local Girl Gang has transitioned...
Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society
Kawasaki, LNK Literacy offer English classes
Kawasaki, LNK Literacy offer English classes
Abel Pineda took Lincoln Literacy English classes while working at Kawasaki.
Kawasaki, Lincoln Literacy team up to teach English at plant