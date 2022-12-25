Lincoln Transportation and Utilities offers tree and lights recycling programs through Mid-January 2023

(WVVA)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced the availability of several programs for Christmas tree and light recycling through mid-January 2023.

The City will provide Christmas tree drop-off sites Dec. 25 through Jan. 16, 2023, at these locations:

  • Ballard Park, 3901 North 66th St.
  • Holmes Lake Park, South 70th and Normal streets, parking lot west of north softball field
  • Oak Lake Park, three blocks south of Cornhusker on North First Street
  • Tierra Park, South 29th Street and Tierra Drive
  • Seng Park at University Place, North 50th and Garland streets
  • Woods Park, South 31st and “J” streets, southeast corner of the parking lot

All decorations, tinsel, lights, skirts, disposal bags and stands must be removed from trees. This is the 36th year for the City’s tree recycling service. The effort is a collaboration between the LTU Solid Waste Management Division and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Boy Scout Troop 8 will provide tree pickup service Dec. 26 and Dec. 31, and Jan. 1, Jan. 2, Jan. 7, Jan. 8 and Jan. 14, 2023. To schedule a pickup, visit scoutingfortrees.com or call 402-965-1458. Trees should be placed on the front lawn by 9 a.m. The service is free, but donations are appreciated.

The 10th annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive runs now through Jan. 10, 2023. A portion of funds raised from the copper extracted from the lights benefit the Eastridge Elementary PTO, the Lincoln Firefighters Operation Warm and the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program Booster Club. Drop off locations include:

  • Eastridge Elementary School parking lot, 6245 “L” St. – southwest side of the building near the playground
  • Lincoln Children’s Zoo overflow parking lot, 2847 “A” St. – across “A” Street south of the zoo
  • Lincoln Fire and Rescue Stations (except Station 8) – for locations, visit lincoln.ne.gov/City/Departments/Fire/Stations

No boxes, brown paper sacks, plastic bags, ornaments, artificial trees or household trash are permitted. Lights attached to garland and wreaths are only accepted in the Eastridge Elementary parking lot and should be placed in boxes next to the collection bin. Visit scrapcentralrecycling.com/light-drive for more information.

Residents also can contact their refuse haulers regarding tree disposal. The Solid Waste Management Division reminds residents that holiday lights must not be placed in curbside recycling bins or deposited at community recycling sites.

For more information on the City recycling program, visit recycle.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Recycling Hotline at 402-441-8215.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the...
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide
Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, was confirmed dead Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, following an autopsy...
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
Childcare costs
Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families
A drive-thru Christmas lights show is lighting the way outside the Lincoln Saltdogs Stadium.
Ukrainian immigrant puts on light show for Lincoln
Top row: (From left) Angel Gutierrez, Eduardo Alcantar, Gustavo Renteria Garcia, Jesus Serrano...
More details revealed about Howard County cockfighting case

Latest News

Monica Helm, 55
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Butterfly Bakery hosts "dine-out" for LPS student lunch debt.
Lincoln bakery raises money to pay off student lunch debt
The Local Girl Gang officially rebranded to the Ember Society this month. The group rebranded...
Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society
A fraternity gives back to the community
Omaha fraternity chapter gives to families during Purple Swipe event