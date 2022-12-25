Lincoln Transportation and Utilities offers tree and lights recycling programs through Mid-January 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced the availability of several programs for Christmas tree and light recycling through mid-January 2023.

The City will provide Christmas tree drop-off sites Dec. 25 through Jan. 16, 2023, at these locations:

Ballard Park , 3901 North 66th St.

Holmes Lake Park , South 70th and Normal streets, parking lot west of north softball field

Oak Lake Park , three blocks south of Cornhusker on North First Street

Tierra Park , South 29th Street and Tierra Drive

Seng Park at University Place, North 50th and Garland streets

Woods Park, South 31st and “J” streets, southeast corner of the parking lot

All decorations, tinsel, lights, skirts, disposal bags and stands must be removed from trees. This is the 36th year for the City’s tree recycling service. The effort is a collaboration between the LTU Solid Waste Management Division and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Boy Scout Troop 8 will provide tree pickup service Dec. 26 and Dec. 31, and Jan. 1, Jan. 2, Jan. 7, Jan. 8 and Jan. 14, 2023. To schedule a pickup, visit scoutingfortrees.com or call 402-965-1458. Trees should be placed on the front lawn by 9 a.m. The service is free, but donations are appreciated.

The 10th annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive runs now through Jan. 10, 2023. A portion of funds raised from the copper extracted from the lights benefit the Eastridge Elementary PTO, the Lincoln Firefighters Operation Warm and the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program Booster Club. Drop off locations include:

Eastridge Elementary School parking lot , 6245 “L” St. – southwest side of the building near the playground

Lincoln Children’s Zoo overflow parking lot , 2847 “A” St. – across “A” Street south of the zoo

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Stations (except Station 8) – for locations, visit – for locations, visit lincoln.ne.gov/City/Departments/Fire/Stations

No boxes, brown paper sacks, plastic bags, ornaments, artificial trees or household trash are permitted. Lights attached to garland and wreaths are only accepted in the Eastridge Elementary parking lot and should be placed in boxes next to the collection bin. Visit scrapcentralrecycling.com/light-drive for more information.

Residents also can contact their refuse haulers regarding tree disposal. The Solid Waste Management Division reminds residents that holiday lights must not be placed in curbside recycling bins or deposited at community recycling sites.

For more information on the City recycling program, visit recycle.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Recycling Hotline at 402-441-8215.

