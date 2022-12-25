Omaha fraternity chapter gives to families during Purple Swipe event

A fraternity gives back to the community
A fraternity gives back to the community
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An international fraternity with a local Omaha chapter gave back to the north Omaha community through a special initiative.

Brothers from the Beta Upsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity held their second annual Purple Swipe event Saturday.

It took place at the Walmart on Ames Avenue.

The fraternity was able to raise more than $4,000 to help unsuspecting families this holiday season.

Contributions came in from the brotherhood, American National Bank and Walmart.

Miguel Mason, the brainchild of the event, says it’s a way for the fraternity to give back.

“It’s heartwarming, it truly is,” Mason said. “So to surprise them with that, they have given us so much love in return.”

“It’s been overwhelming to both us, as well as the recipients we randomly selected, so we wanted to have the process be organic,” said Craig Thompson with the fraternity.

Now the chapter is working to build this event into something even larger. It’s part of their ‘Santa Ques’ initiative.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the...
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide
Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, was confirmed dead Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, following an autopsy...
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
Childcare costs
Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families
A drive-thru Christmas lights show is lighting the way outside the Lincoln Saltdogs Stadium.
Ukrainian immigrant puts on light show for Lincoln
Top row: (From left) Angel Gutierrez, Eduardo Alcantar, Gustavo Renteria Garcia, Jesus Serrano...
More details revealed about Howard County cockfighting case

Latest News

The Local Girl Gang officially rebranded to the Ember Society this month. The group rebranded...
Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society
Tenants who were told to leave their apartments are given some holiday hope
Omaha organization donates toys, resources to former Legacy Crossing tenants
Smoke rises from a large garage on fire, Christmas morning, near SW 22nd & W Dunraven Lane,...
Volunteer firefighters battle large garage fire Christmas morning
Butterfly Bakery raises money for students with lunch debt at LPS
Lincoln bakery raises money to pay off student lunch debt