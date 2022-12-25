Volunteer firefighters battle large garage fire Christmas morning

Smoke rises from a large garage on fire, Christmas morning, near SW 22nd & W Dunraven Lane,...
Smoke rises from a large garage on fire, Christmas morning, near SW 22nd & W Dunraven Lane, just a couple miles southwest of Lincoln.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteer firefighters had to spend much of their Christmas morning battling a large garage fire that broke out a couple miles outside southwest Lincoln.

Initially, personnel from Southwest Rural Fire were called out just after 4:30 a.m. on a report of a structure on fire in a residential neighborhood near SW 27th & W Ridgewood Boulevard. Crews arrived to a detached garage that was on fire close a home, specifically near SW 22nd & W Dunraven Lane.

No injuries have been reported, and firefighters spent hours trying to put out the flames. Additional volunteers from neighboring departments had to be called in to assist, including Hickman, Southeast and Hallam Fire Departments.

Volunteer firefighters work to extinguish a large garage fire on an acreage near SW 22nd & W...
Volunteer firefighters work to extinguish a large garage fire on an acreage near SW 22nd & W Dunraven Lane on Christmas morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

On top of that, temperatures and wind chills hovering below zero, once again, created additional challenges for crews trying to not only put out the fire, but also keep their water supplies from freezing.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident, including the cause and the amount of damage done. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

