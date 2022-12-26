City of Carson loses water pressure, still asked to conserve water

CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - The City of Carson is still facing water issues.

According to the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency, the city’s water system lost pressure Monday morning.

PCEMA URGENT: The City of Carson water system has lost water pressure in town this morning. Public Works is working to locate and resolve the issue. Carson continues to be under a boil order as well as a water conservation declaration. — Pottawattamie Co EMA (@pottcoema) December 26, 2022

The city is under a boil water advisory, as well as a conservation declaration which began last week due to a frozen supply main.

Carson is roughly 25 miles east of Council Bluffs.

