City of Carson loses water pressure, still asked to conserve water
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - The City of Carson is still facing water issues.
According to the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency, the city’s water system lost pressure Monday morning.
The city is under a boil water advisory, as well as a conservation declaration which began last week due to a frozen supply main.
Carson is roughly 25 miles east of Council Bluffs.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.