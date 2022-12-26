Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain

SAN FRANCISCO (Gray News) – A dog abandoned at the airport in San Francisco has found its forever home with a United Airlines captain.

The dog named Polaris arrived at the airport with someone traveling from an international destination, but the flyer chose to continue without his animal, according to a news release from the San Francisco SPCA.

United Airlines worked to make sure the puppy was cared for and completed the necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period.

“From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the U.S.,” said Vincent Passafiume, director of customer service at United, in a news release.

Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.

The airline hosted a celebratory adoption party at the airport and donated $5,000 to the SF SPCA to support their efforts to help animals all year long.

“It’s a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with United Airlines Captain Dale and his family - just in time for the holidays,” Passafiume said.

