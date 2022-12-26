Four years later: Text to 911 benefitting deaf community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Kim Davis is an advocacy specialist for Nebraska Communication for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and she remembers when there weren’t good opinions for those who can’t make a traditional call to 911.

“We would have to make silent calls to 911,” Davis said. “Just dial it and leave it for the police to then respond to come to the house.”

Davis said it depended on the city and their awareness of the deaf community whether or not they’d come. Since that time, there’s been a lot of technological advances like using an internet relay service or a TTY phone. Both of those services use a third-party operator who types back to the caller and passes information to dispatchers.

“So by the time it takes the message to go through the operator to the dispatcher, it might take 15 to 20 minutes,” Davis said.

Now, just like anyone else, they can simply send a text.

“This is way easier,” Davis said.

Dispatchers at the Lincoln-Lancaster County 911 Center have been getting text to 911 calls since 2019.

“It’s very useful if you have like a home invasion type of call,” Michael Binder said. “If you think somebody’s entering your home, you don’t want to make a sound. It’s great to be able to alert authorities without having to compromise, you know, your safety and security. Those are some of the better situations for it.”

It’s picked up in popularity too. In 2019, 160 texts were sent. More than 250 in 2020, 505 in 2021, and as of mid-December of this year, 495 texts have been sent to dispatchers.

“When a text comes through, it will show up on our screen, it shows up a little differently than a regular call,” Binder said. “Then we click on it to open it up. When you texted 911 is just you send it to 911. And you type your message in, you will get an automatic reply that the system has received your call and then it’s just waiting for one of us to click on it to start typing back to you.”

Binder said it’s not always as efficient as making a call because it takes longer to get key information, but providing the right information in your first text helps.

“Your address, everything else we can work on, But as long as we know where you are, then we can get the help to you as fast as we can,” he said.

Davis said she’s heard some users across the state in other areas where you can text to 911, there’s been delays in responses due in part to tech issues, or no responses at all.

“So there’s some some little nicks that we need to work on,” Davis said. “We’re working with the PSC, the 911 department and we plan to do training with them.”

When there’s no response at all, Davis said it’s likely because text to 911 isn’t available in that county. Here’s a map from the Nebraska Public Service Commission showing where the service is available.

This map shows where Nebraskans can text to 911 in the state, as of 2022. (Nebraska Public Service Commission)

Dispatchers said the more options available to get people help, the better.

“We always say call if you can text if you can’t,” Binder said.

The Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is working with the Nebraska Public Service Commission to get text-to-911 implemented across the state. Their training for how to use text-to-911 in Lincoln will be on Jan. 7. They hope to hit all other areas of the state in the next year.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.