Monday Forecast: Windy & Cloudy Start to a Cold and Sunny Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The last Monday of the year will be another cold and generally windy day, but warmer temperatures will creep back to the region by Tuesday. Luckily, that warmer temperature trend will stick with us through the start of next year!

If anyone is tired of the very cold temperatures...well Monday looks like it will be the last below average day of the year! High temperatures will only reach the teens to the 30s. It will be the coldest in eastern Nebraska where most cities will be in the upper teens. The “warmest” conditions will be felt in southwest and the Panhandle. On top of the cold temperatures, the first half of the day will be very windy. Winds will be sustained between 15-25 mph with gusts to 35-45 mph. Luckily winds will die down throughout the second half of the day and essentially dissipate by the evening. Nonetheless, it will be a cold morning for much of Nebraska with feels like temperatures as cold as 20 below zero. Once winds dissipate by the afternoon, the temperatures will be feeling a bit “warmer.” The day will start with mostly cloudy conditions but will decrease throughout the morning and a few rogue flurries cannot be ruled out. Therefore, by lunchtime to early afternoon we should be seeing lots of sunshine. Monday night will bring cold temperatures and partly cloudy skies. However, temperatures will likely warm up a bit through the overnight thanks to a warm front... that warm front will make a big impact for our Tuesday!

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wind Speed & Gusts (KOLN)

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Tuesday will be significantly warmer and after the arctic blast... you may feel like it’s time to break out the shorts again! High temperatures will be above average across the state. Highs will be “warm” in the 40s to 50s across the area! We will also see plentiful sunshine throughout the state. It will be a breezy day with sustained winds between 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Cloud cover will increase throughout the night and low temperatures will only fall to the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The remainder of the year will be seasonally warm with high temperatures in the 40s. A few chances for precipitation will move into the area Thursday through New Year’s Eve.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.