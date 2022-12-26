Omaha crews monitor ice jam for potential effects on power station

Ice jams occur on rivers when ice clumps together and can affect the river's flow
Ice jams occur on rivers when ice clumps together and can affect the river's flow(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ice jam on the Missouri River just north of Omaha is turning into a nuisance.

Ice jams occur when ice clumps together to block or slow the flow of a river.

Experts are monitoring it as OPPD is taking one of its plants offline along the river.

OPPD says the jam has challenged generating stations along the river that use river water for cooling purposes.

Right now the utility does not anticipate any disruption in service and says employees are working around the clock.

“OPPD is aware of an ice jam on the Missouri River that has caused river levels to lower to the point that has challenged certain generating stations along the river that use river water for cooling purposes,” OPPD said. “OPPD is monitoring conditions on the river closely. We currently do not anticipate any disruptions to our customers’ power.”

Metropolitan Utilities District says it’s now watching the potential impact on the utility’s Florence water treatment plant. That is one of the district’s three water treatment facilities.

The treatment facilities in Elkhorn and Papillion are not affected.

M.U.D. says drinking water continues to meet all state and federal standards.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the...
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide
Smoke rises from a large garage on fire, Christmas morning, near SW 22nd & W Dunraven Lane,...
Volunteer firefighters battle large garage fire Christmas morning
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
To better capture the spirit and inclusivity of the group, the Local Girl Gang has transitioned...
Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society
Monica Helm, 55
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Latest News

Volunteers serve meals at People's City Mission
Christmas volunteers
Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: Windy & Cloudy Start to a Cold and Sunny Day
Volunteers helped serve lunch and dinner at the People's City Mission on Christmas
Volunteers spend Christmas at the People’s City Mission
The School of Music's construction is set to finish Spring of 2025.
Construction kicks off Westbrook “Renaissance”