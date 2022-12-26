Tuesday Forecast: Warmer temperatures (finally) return to the region...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After spending the last week in the deep freeze, the forecast for the rest of the week and into New Year’s weekend offers us warmer temperatures with generally dry conditions. Overall, it should be a fairly nice week to finish off 2022 though some unsettled weather is potentially looming for the start of 2023.

A warm front is forecast to slide across the state Monday evening and into Tuesday morning. This means that low temperatures tonight should generally be set around midnight tonight with temperatures climbing overnight and into early Tuesday morning. Look for lows to range from the single digits in the far east, to the 20s to near 30° across the western third of the state. Wind chills will likely be below zero, but should be fairly manageable compared to where we’ve been over the past week.

Look for another cold night Monday night, but with temperatures staying steady or rising through the overnight hours as a warm front slides across the state. (KOLN)

High temperatures by Tuesday afternoon will be absolutely balmy compared to where we’ve been over the past week, finally climbing back above average across the state. Look for thermometers to reach the mid 30s to mid 40s for the eastern half of the state, with temperatures climbing even higher into the upper 40s to upper 50s across western Nebraska.

Warmer temperatures are expected for Tuesday with highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s across the coverage area. (KOLN)

There will be some mid and high level clouds streaming across the state through the day on Tuesday with breezy south and southwest winds helping boost our temperatures. Overall, we should see mostly to partly sunny skies through the day on Tuesday with dry weather across the state.

A few clouds are expected to drift through the area tonight into early Tuesday, but otherwise mostly clear skies are expected into the day on Tuesday. (KOLN)

The extended forecast offers us more mild weather as we head through the rest of the week with highs generally sitting in the mid to upper 40s from Wednesday through Saturday. Temperatures look to begin to tail off late this weekend into early next week with forecast highs in the low 40s. Low temperatures this week will be quite a bit warmer than what we’ve had over the past week, with lows sitting in the mid to upper 20s. Mainly dry weather is on tap this week, though there is a system forecast to slide through the area for the second half of the week that could bring some moisture to parts of central and western Nebraska. We’ll keep an eye on another system that could impact the area starting on Sunday and into early next week. Right now, longer range models are indicating the potential for rain, eventually turning over to snow with some colder temperatures expected to follow on the backside of that system. Stay tuned!

Warmer weather headlines the forecast this week with rain and snow chances looking to return by late this weekend into the new year. (KOLN)

