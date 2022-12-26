Volunteers spend Christmas at the People’s City Mission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Christmas came cold this year, but inside the People’s City Mission, there’s a warm place to stay for those without a home--and a turkey dinner with all the fixings.

Kristin Powell has volunteered at the People’s City Mission--off and on--for 20 years now.

“I just think it’s important, important to serve others,” Powell said. “And to see those who really need the help. And the mission does a great job. They’re serving a big turkey dinner on christmas.”

Powell and her husband brought their kids to the Mission on Christmas 20 years ago, hoping to instill in them a sense of service.

“Especially on Christmas, not thinking of self all the time,” Powell said. “We just thought that was really important to think of someone other than yourself when you’re opening all your presents. And a lot of kids aren’t getting the same presents that you are.”

Pam Moodie served in the meal line alongside Powell. Today was her first day volunteering with the Mission.

“My daughter is here for the holidays, and we thought it would be a good family thing to share the wealth,” Moodie said.

Moodie and Powell said the need is especially great in Lincoln right now with the aching cold and rising costs of living.

“Just a few minutes ago, they said someone came in with frostbite on their foot,” Powell said. “It’s tough. This last week has been really really cold.”

Together, the volunteers served about 250 meals for lunch and 250 meals for dinner, lending a hand--and a smile--to a community in need.

“This might become an annual thing for our family,” Moodie said.

Places like the People’s City Mission and Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach are always looking for volunteers.

