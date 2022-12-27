Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL Draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, Husker Senior Tight End Chancellor Brewington announced on Twitter he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

In two years at Nebraska, Brewington played in 21 games, recording 14 receptions for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Before his two seasons at Nebraska, Brewington played for four years at Northern Arizona.

He posted this heartfelt message to Twitter as part of his declaration.

“Playing the game of football at the University of Nebraska was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Thank you for investing in me, believing in me, and welcoming me into the Husker family for life. It was the experience of a lifetime. Thank you to NAU football for being a part of my college football journey. My first collegiate game is something I will cherish forever.

“With Man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible,” Matthew 19:26. Thank you God for always opening a door for me, and exceeding my expecitations at every turn. When the world said it couldn’t happen, you were there to sharpen me and lead me. I have prevailed through countless trials during my journey, and I know you are not done with me yet.

To all the coaches, staff, coordinators, and players who have shared the field with me, it has been a privilege to compete and work with such talent. To the countless others who have played a role in keeping me focused and being the best version of myself, thank you.

Toby Wright thank you for believing in me and teaching me early on that football is more than just a game.

To my parents, thank you for constantly reminding me who I am and never leaving my side. You saw the best in me and pushed me to my limits for others to see. I hope to make you proud.

Today, my journey takes me to my next step in life. This is a moment I’ve dreamed about as far back as I can remember. Where I stand today is answered prayer.

I am excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

As hard as I’ve worked getting here, I know this is just the beginning, but I am ready to leave it all on the field. I know that with leadership comes responsibility, and I am ready to get comfortable with being uncomfortable.

As I take my next step in this journey I promise to represent this University, community, my friends, and family in a way that will make you proud. This isn’t goodbye.”

Mr. Do It All. 💥



thank you Lord, serving You thru it all. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/e6DB7FvsX7 — Chancellor Brewington (@ChancellorBrew1) December 26, 2022

