Chickens die in Christmas Eve fire in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four chickens died in a garage fire in southeast Lincoln on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a fire at an unattached garage near 40th and Calvert Streets Saturday at 7:13 a.m.

LFR Fire Inspector Damon Robbins determined a heat lamp was the likely source of ignition. LFR said the owner of the garage had put up a heat lamp in his small chicken coup to keep his chickens warm during the extreme cold temperatures.

Four chickens died and damage to the garage is estimated at $20,000.

The fire did not spread to the home.

