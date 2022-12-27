The Cold Snap Finally Comes to an End

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The arctic cold blast has come and left the 1011 region and now we will experience seasonally warm temperatures through the end of the year!

Gear up for a generally sunny and seasonally warm day across the 1011 region! High temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to upper 50s! It will be coldest along the eastern border and warmest in the southwest...but will be a nice “warm” day compared to the last several days. The average high temperature for this time of year in Lincoln is 36 degrees. It will be a breezy day with southerly winds between 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 to 35 mph. We can thank that southerly wind for helping bump temperatures up today! The combination of breezy conditions from today and then increasing cloud cover through the overnight will help aid a milder night temperature wise. Low temperatures will be above average and span the upper 20s to lows 30s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Wind Speed & Gusts (KOLN)

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

A warmer day is setting up for Wednesday, but we will see more cloud cover. High temperatures will hit the 40s to mid 50s! The morning will start out with partly to mostly clear conditions and then eventually see mostly cloudy conditions by the time dinner rolls around. Winds will be light between 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Mostly cloudy skies will take over the region for Wednesday night and low temperatures will be mild once again generally in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

For the remainder of the year and the start of next year temperatures will remain warmer than average in the 40s. At this point Wednesday looks to be the warmest in the upper 40s. We will have a small chance for rain on Thursday and then a larger system will move through for the start of the new year.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

