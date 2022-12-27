Crews continue to monitor ice jam on Missouri River near Omaha

The Missouri River has seen some ice jams lately
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews continue to monitor an ice jam on the Missouri River north of Omaha.

Tuesday afternoon some large chunks were seen flowing under the Interstate 480 bridge.

The water level has returned to where it was before the ice jam began, sitting at seven feet, which is very low for what the river is typically at.

The Nebraska State Patrol shared a video Tuesday of how it looked north of downtown Omaha on Christmas Day.

As a precaution, OPPD removed a generating station from service over the weekend. The district confirms conditions are improving and it hopes to get the station back in service soon.

