Electrical fire causes major damage to Lincoln home on Christmas

Lincoln Fire & Rescue
Lincoln Fire & Rescue(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family woke up to smoke and a fire alarm sounding on Christmas day.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called out to the fire south of 77th and A Streets just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

All occupants were out of the home when firefighters arrived, thanks to smoke detectors.

Firefighters entered the home and found heat and smoke coming from the basement. LFR said the fire was located at the electrical panel.

The electrical fire caused $60,000 in damage to the home.

