“In October, Jessica Handelman and I flew out to LA where I got to cross something off my Nerd Bucket List: hang out with a bunch of other nerds and maybe answer a Jeopardy question or two (but, you know, hopefully more than two).

Was I a superchampion? Did I pass out and have to be revived by paramedics on the Alex Trebek Stage? Did I give an answer so stupid that it will probably become a TikTok meme?

ONLY TIME WILL TELL!

(But let’s be honest, probably yes to the last one.)

Find out yourself on December 27th!

(P.S. I’m happy to talk about anything about my experience before that, but not about anything that happened on TV because I’m not allowed to. I’ll just say these two things for now: A) It was a lot of fun and B) I’ve never come closer to having a full-blown panic attack.)