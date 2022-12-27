Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine

Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity...
Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity to work.(James Mutter/Getty Images via Canva)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A South Carolina man died on Christmas Eve after a power outage during freezing temperatures shut off his oxygen machine, officials said.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office ruled the man’s death as natural since he had an underlying medical condition. The winter storm was listed as a contributory cause of death.

Police said they responded to the home in Anderson County around 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve after family members found the victim’s body. The man’s power had reportedly gone out around 7 a.m.

Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity to work. Investigators said it appeared that the man was trying to get to his portable oxygen when he collapsed.

The coroner’s office said this was the first death in Anderson County attributed to the winter storm.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke rises from a large garage on fire, Christmas morning, near SW 22nd & W Dunraven Lane,...
Volunteer firefighters battle large garage fire Christmas morning
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Randy Gregory has been suspended for one game.
Former Husker Randy Gregory suspended one game following postgame scuffle
Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the...
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide
Monica Helm, 55
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Latest News

Christmas Day electrical fire
Electrical fire causes major damage to Lincoln home on Christmas
Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called out to a fire south of 77th and A Streets just before 2...
Electrical fire causes major damage to Lincoln home on Christmas
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a fire at an unattached garage near...
Chickens die in Christmas Eve fire in southeast Lincoln
The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo