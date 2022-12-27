Two teens hospitalized after falling into frozen Lake Manawa

Two 17-year-olds fell through the ice while walking near docks.
Fire Department prepares for frozen water rescue
Fire Department prepares for frozen water rescue(WGEM)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two local teens are in the hospital tonight after falling into a frozen lake.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs. Police tell 6 News two teens - a male and a female, both aged 17 - were walking on ice near one of the docks on the lake. Council Bluffs Police puts buoys around the docks to prevent ice build-up.

Both teens fell through the ice, prompting a response from Council Bluffs water rescue crews.

They were transported to Mercy Hospital. Both are expected to be okay.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke rises from a large garage on fire, Christmas morning, near SW 22nd & W Dunraven Lane,...
Volunteer firefighters battle large garage fire Christmas morning
The School of Music's construction is set to finish Spring of 2025.
Construction kicks off Westbrook “Renaissance”
Monica Helm, 55
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the...
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat

Latest News

In the four years since Lincoln residents had the option to send a text to a 911 dispatcher,...
Four years later: Text to 911 benefitting deaf community
Tuesday High Temperatures
The Cold Snap Finally Comes to an End
Russ and Anne Gasper met at Grandmother's in Lincoln 32 years ago.
Couple gets first-date memory from restaurant being demolished
Beyond Critical: After a wild 2022, volunteer fire departments needing more personnel for 2023
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!