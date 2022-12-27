Weather Forecast: The final “few” of 2022...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we wind down the old year and prepare for the new...a couple of systems remain in our view...

System #1 will impact the region beginning Wednesday night and continue into Thursday. The main problem with this fairly weak weather-maker will be the possibility of a mixture of moisture associated with it...including some freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times. Areas of the state with colder temperatures will see mainly snow...but parts of central and eastern Nebraska may have to deal with an icy mix at times. We’ll have a better handle on that over the next 24 hours, so stay tuned for updates. System #2 looks to impact the early part of the new year with the threat of rain...snow...and possibly ice beginning with Sunday night and continuing into Monday. This system is still several days away, so we have plenty of time to fine-tune our forecasts...but it does appear that this potential storm will pack more of a punch than our Wednesday-Thursday weather-maker. If you have travel plans for the New Year’s holiday weekend...please stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts for that period.

Temperatures will remain at-or-above average for late-December...including some 50s again on Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be cooler as that first weather system moves through the state...but nowhere near as cold as last week. Our latest 7-Day Outlook will continue to highlight the two precipitation chances we’ve just discussed...with the first one not likely to have much impact on the Lincoln-area...and the potential for a more significant weather event late in the holiday weekend and into early next week. Temperatures throughout the period continue to look pretty decent for this time of year...with highs mainly in the 40s and lows mainly in the 20s.

