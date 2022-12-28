7-year-old dies from injuries in Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 7-year-old girl who was among three hurt in a fire early Tuesday has died from her injuries.

Family members confirmed to 6 News that Jaya Moore died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln.

Relatives told 6 News on Tuesday that Jaya had been flown to a burn unit in Lincoln. Her grandfather and great-aunt were also seriously injured in the fire that broke out near 23rd and S streets in south Omaha.

When Omaha firefighters arrived Tuesday morning just before 5:30, one person had managed to exit the burning home in south Omaha. Two more people were still inside; they had burns and inhaled a lot of smoke.

For years, the home has been the family gathering spot for the holidays. Because of illness, the big Christmas Eve gathering had been moved to New Year’s weekend. Now, all the family’s energy has been focused on the three caught in the fire, praying for recovery — for survival.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

