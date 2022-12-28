Grand Island Casino Resort is open for business

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park is now officially open for business. People gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday before claiming a spot on the slots.

A full renovation and 300 slot machines were installed in less than 90 days of construction. Casino officials say the Grand Island community is a great fit for the Elite Casino Resort family.

“We love the community,” said Dan Kehl, CEO of Elite Casino Resorts. “We’re Midwestern folks and the folks here in Grand Island really stood out to us as our kind of people. We thought that we can make a difference within the community. We’ve been very involved in our communities that we operate in.”

Kehl says if gaming is done right it can have a positive impact on the community. He added that Grand Island reminds him of the company’s hometown in Iowa. Most importantly, casinos are something many the people in the area have wanted for several years.

“Voters overwhelmingly told us on the ballot in 2020,” said Nebraska state Senator Tom Briese. “They want casinos at racetracks, the employment and investment that entails. They want the property tax relief that can flow from those casinos at racetracks.”

The temporary casino is only the beginning of what’s yet to come.

“Twenty percent of their revenue goes into the original property tax relief fund,” said Trent Loos of Nebraska’s Racing and Gaming Commission. “Seventy percent of that money goes automatically to the tax payers, and the property tax payers of the state of Nebraska. It’s not the end all be all for property tax relief but it’s a step in the right direction.”

Loos says property tax relief is something the state has been trying to accomplish for ten years. While the casino helps residents with property tax relief, it also will revive horse racing in the area.

“Without a doubt Nebraska thoroughbred racing was on its way out,” said Chris Kotulak, CEO at Fonner Park. “We were able to pull it off here at Fonner Park with smoke and mirrors, with the big party we have every Saturday at the races. There’s no racetrack that routinely sells out like Fonner Park does, period. I challenge anyone to differ with me on that.”

Kotulak says casinos have already had a positive effect on the state’s horse racing industry with large purse winnings in other areas nearby. Residents also express their excitement for the casino’s potential.

“It will be great for the area,” said Lisa Jacobi. “The horse races seem to dying out some, which is really sad. This is going to bring it all back I think. It’ll bring jobs and people and tourists, and it’ll be a good thing.”

Jacobi says across the state of Nebraska horse racing was a big deal. She also says since it has been cut down to a horse racing season, a lot of people miss getting out to the races. Grand Island Casino Resort will cater to the horse racing audience and revive entertainment in Central Nebraska.

“When I first came here in 1986, the mural that is in the concourse, that shows the agriculture, horse racing, and presence of the fairs was here,” said Kotulak. “It just sort of looked old, but I knew it had meaning and now it looks like it belongs so much.”

