Kearney Archway temporarily closes due to broken water pipe

By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The bitterly cold temperatures caused some problems for the Archway in Kearney.

Archway Executive Director Joanne Hoatson said they had a water pipe break and have been closed the past couple days for repairs.

She said it happened in the entryway between the front doors so the water was mostly contained.

They are hoping to open as early as Wednesday afternoon but that’s dependent on the sprinkler company’s schedule.

The Archway has been updating the public on its Facebook page.

