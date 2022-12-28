Missing Omaha woman found dead

Omaha Police are investigating a cause.
Monica Helm, 55
Monica Helm, 55(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman missing since Thursday has been found dead.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Monica Helm was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue.

Omaha Police are investigating a cause of death. No further details have been released.

Monica Helm, 55
Monica Helm, 55(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong, Jr. being interviewed by Gray TV station in...
Former Nebraska QB rescues family from burning home
Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the...
Court documents attribute fatal shooting of Lincoln man to road rage
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Smoke rises from a large garage on fire, Christmas morning, near SW 22nd & W Dunraven Lane,...
Volunteer firefighters battle large garage fire Christmas morning
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a fire at an unattached garage near...
Chickens die in Christmas Eve fire in southeast Lincoln

Latest News

Grand Island Casino Resort opens temporary location in the concourse of Fonner Park
Grand Island Casino Resort is open for business
LPS teacher Scott Handelman appeared on Jeopardy!
LPS teacher on Jeopardy!
Travelers describe their issues at Eppley due to Southwest cancellations
Omaha travelers at Eppley Airfield impacted by Southwest Airlines cancellations
7-Day Outlook
Weather Forecast: The final “few” of 2022...