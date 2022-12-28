Missing Omaha woman found dead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman missing since Thursday has been found dead.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Monica Helm was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue.

Omaha Police are investigating a cause of death. No further details have been released.

Monica Helm, 55 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

