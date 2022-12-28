Omaha travelers at Eppley Airfield impacted by Southwest Airlines cancellations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of flights across the country are in limbo, most of them involving Southwest Airlines, and travelers in Omaha have also been feeling the effects.

At Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, Tuesday saw 21 of 25 Southwest Flights that were scheduled to go out get grounded.

For hours and even days, people were stranded by Southwest Airlines.

Travel nightmares, from runway to baggage claim.

“I couldn’t get anywhere. I couldn’t get out of that town,” one traveler at Eppley Airfield said.

Another traveler says they sat at the gate on the airplane for two hours.

Omaha-area travelers on Southwest couldn’t escape the woes felt throughout the nation by the airline’s mass cancellations.

Kim Andreason from Council Bluffs missed Christmas with her family, but now she has even more pressing concerns.

“I missed dialysis today,” Andreason said. “And that’s what takes the toxins and the fluid out of your body. I needed it yesterday.”

With no idea where her medicine and bags are, Andreason booked a separate flight to Kansas City to get home.

She was far from alone. According to Eppley’s flight board online, 21 of southwest’s 25 arriving flights today into tomorrow were cancelled. The outgoing flights are no better.

Michael Montanio of Omaha hoped to travel out west this past weekend.

“We were going to rent a car and drive down to San Diego and take a fishing trip to spread my boy’s ashes,” Montanio said. “It was a little tough…but they’ll be another time”

Airline officials told travelers it was because of the weather, but then they changed their tune.

“They said that the pilot was past his time that he could fly, to deboard the plane.”

Montanio only completed one leg of his travel. Stranded in St. Louis, he rented a car back home.

Andreason, Montanio, and others are still dealing with the consequences of Southwest’s mistake.

The Department of Transportation is investigating Southwest to see if this could have been prevented. Especially since other travelers on other airlines were able to fly smoothly throughout the weekend.

Southwest has cancelled nearly 6,000 flights between Monday and Tuesday. Another 2,500 have been cancelled for Wednesday, including 12 in Omaha.

