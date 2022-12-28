Seasonally Warm & Cloudy Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The seasonally warm temperature trend continues for Wednesday, but skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. A frontal boundary will move through the 1011 region through the afternoon and behind it... the chance for precipitation in the west and central portions of the state.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be abundant across the 1011 region for Wednesday. Despite the cloud cover, high temperatures will be back above average again in the 40s to mid 50s. In addition, there will be a light breeze between 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. A frontal boundary will move through the area throughout the day today and behind the front we could see some light rain showers move into portions of southwestern Nebraska and stretch into the northeast. Through the overnight the chance for rain, snow, mixed precipitation will become more widespread stretching from the southwest/west into the northeast. The mostly cloudy skies will continue through the overnight as well which will help moderate low temperatures to hover around the freezing pointing the lower 30s.

Wednesday Highs (KOLN)

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The chance for snow and mixed precipitation will continue for Thursday morning and into the late afternoon to early evening, primarily stretching from the southwest and into the northeast. The system will slowly move south/southeast so portions of southeastern Nebraska may see mixed precipitation as well in through midday into the evening hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day as well. High temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid 30s to mid 40s. The warmest temperatures will be seen in the southeast. Skies will dry up through the overnight and we will see cloud cover decrease to mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions. Low temperatures will fall back to the upper teens to mid 20s.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Here’s a look at potential snow totals for the system moving through Wednesday night and into Thursday. This will be a light accumulating system with most areas seeing a trace to an inch of snow. However, there may be a smaller band of “heavier” snowfall that could result in one to two inches. It is important to note that models continue to trend down with the totals and may end up with lower snowfall. In additions to snowfall potential there is also the chance for mixed precipitation which means there could be freezing rain. The accumulation of freezing rain/ice looks to be less than a tenth of an inch.

Snow Total Potential Wednesday Night into Thursday (KOLN)

The last Friday and Saturday (New Year’s Eve) of the year will be dry with temperatures in the mid 40s. The seasonally warm conditions in the 40s continue into the new year but will also bring the chance for mixed precipitation through Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

