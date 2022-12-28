Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations. (SOURCE: WANF)
By Jasmina Alston and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide.

Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening.

“I can take three people anywhere they need to go,” she said. “You pay gas and food and lodging if required, and my Christmas gift to you.”

Rush said she is willing to take any passengers that had a flight canceled.

“People were saying, we’re not getting tickets until December 31, I have to get back to my family, I have to do this,” she said.

Rush told WANF she is willing to drive anywhere in the United States, except for Alaska because it’s “too cold.”

″I know how to drive in snow, I grew up in Michigan,” she said.

According to Rush, she recently hit the jackpot herself, and now wants to pay it forward during her time off work.

“What else am I going to do, sit on my couch for a week?” Rush said. “Why not help somebody who might need it.”

Rush said if anyone needs her help, message her on Facebook, under Jodie Rush.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

