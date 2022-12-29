3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their three children, ages 5, 2 and 1, spent more than two days trapped at the wreck, waiting to be found.(Source: Nine News Australia via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:10 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KONDININ, Western Australia (CNN) - Authorities say a 5-year-old girl and her two younger brothers spent more than two days trapped after a car crash that killed their parents in remote Australia.

The family of five was reported missing after they failed to make it to a Christmas Day celebration. Police found their SUV Tuesday morning in Kondinin, Western Australia, about 174 miles east of the state capital, Perth.

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, had been killed in a car crash. Authorities say their three children, ages 5, 2 and 1, spent more than two days trapped at the wreck, waiting to be found.

Relatives credit the 5-year-old with saving her youngest brother’s life by freeing him from his car seat.

“If it wasn’t for the 5-year-old undoing the buckle of the 1-year-old’s car seat, he wouldn’t be with us today,” relative Michael Read told Nine News. “She’ll probably not know for a few years.”

Their ordeal was worsened by high temperatures, Read said.

"﻿Basically, they were stuck in the car for the 55 hours in 30-degree [Celsius – about 86 Fahrenheit] heat,” he said. “Nobody knows what they went through.”

Police say the children were taken to the hospital with severe dehydration. They are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tadashi Kojima, 26, arrested for kidnapping after police in Grand Island located him with a...
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man
Monica Helm, 55
OPD: Missing Omaha woman’s death not believed to be suspicious
Three family members were left fighting for their lives after an early morning house fire. Jaya...
7-year-old dies from injuries in Omaha house fire
Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the...
Court documents attribute fatal shooting of Lincoln man to road rage
Travelers describe their issues at Eppley due to Southwest cancellations
Omaha travelers at Eppley Airfield impacted by Southwest Airlines cancellations

Latest News

A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage
Fire Chief Dave Engler speaks to 10/11 NOW about 2022 and what's ahead in 2023 for Lincoln Fire...
Full Interview with LFR Fire Chief Dave Engler
Virginia State Police say the people in the car tried to drive across the road and were swept...
3 bodies found after car swept away in Va. river
Authorities are investigating after a car was swept away by flooding in Virginia.
Search ongoing for 2 believed to have been in car submerged in river