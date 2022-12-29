Cloudy with the chance for rain/snow mix

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A large system moving in from the southwest will bring rain, mixed precipitation and snow to the state throughout the day. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from the southwest and stretching to the northeast and will continue until this afternoon and evening depending on location.

Winter Weather Advisories (KOLN)

This system will move in from the southwest and move east/northeastward. It will bring the chance for rain, snow and wintry mix and even a few thunderstorms in the morning. Freezing rain is also possible, mainly in the morning hours. By the late morning/lunchtime hours we will see it transition into primarily snow, but we cannot rule out a wintry mix throughout the day. The system will move into central and eastern areas by midday and then eventually into eastern areas by early evening hours. The system should push out of the state by the time we are getting ready for bed. Keep in mind that the mixed precipitation, freezing rain, snow and rain can make for slick roads and reduced visibility for both the morning and evening commute.

Thursday Skycast (KOLN)

In terms of total snow potential from Wednesday night and into Thursday evening, a large portion of the state could see a trace to an inch. A narrower band of 1″ to 3″ inches from the southwest to the northeast, primarily where the Winter Weather Advisories have been issued, are possible. Then an isolated area in southwestern Nebraska could see between 3″ to 5.″ Isolated locally higher amounts are possible throughout the areas as well. It is important to note that due to the transition of rain into snow throughout the morning... the west will likely see a “wet” snow.

Snow Potential Wednesday to Thursday (KOLN)

High temperatures today will be slightly cooler than yesterday but will still generally be above average. Highs will be the mid 30s to mid 40s. Mainly in the 30s across the state and warmest in the southeast in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Skies will start to clear through the overnight tonight to partly to mostly clear conditions... which will allow low temperatures to be a little cooler in the upper teens to low 20s.

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Friday will be a little bit warmer and still above average for this time of year. High temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to upper 40s. We could see some areas of patchy fog in eastern Nebraska in the morning but by the afternoon we will primarily have partly to mostly sunny skies.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Dry and seasonally warm conditions will stick with us through the end of the year. We will have a primarily dry start to the first of the year and then late Sunday night another system will start to make its way into the area. The system will bring the chance for rain, snow and wintry mix through Tuesday and after... temperatures will fall back into the 30s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

