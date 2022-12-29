Holiday Tournament’s High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 28)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from holiday tournaments on Wednesday Dec. 28.

HAC TOURNAMENT

BOYS:

Lincoln Pius X 83, Columbus 55

Lincoln Northeast 63, Grand Island 27

Lincoln North Star 90, Norfolk 50

Kearney 87, Fremont 51

Thursday’s games

Game 5—Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m.

Game 6—Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest, 3:45 p.m.

Game 7—Kearney at Lincoln High, 3:45 p.m.

Game 8—Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln East, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS:

Columbus 54, Lincoln North Star 46

Lincoln Northeast 64, Grand Island 20

Lincoln Southeast 67, Norfolk 41

Kearney 70, Fremont 36

Thursday’s games

Game 5—Columbus at Lincoln Pius X, 2 p.m.

Game 6—Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln East, 2 p.m.

Game 7—Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln High, 2 p.m.

Game 8—Kearney at Lincoln Southwest, 2 p.m.

WAHOO

BOYS:

Bishop Neumann vs. Elkhorn North

Wahoo 59, Seward 44

Thursday—Consolation, 2:30 p.m.; final, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS:

Wednesday’s games

Elkhorn North 66, Bishop Neumann 31

Wahoo 48, Seward 31

Thursday—Consolation, 1 p.m.; final, 4 p.m.

