Holiday Tournament’s High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 28)

10/11 NOW at 6
By Eddie Messel
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from holiday tournaments on Wednesday Dec. 28.

HAC TOURNAMENT

BOYS:

Lincoln Pius X 83, Columbus 55

Lincoln Northeast 63, Grand Island 27

Lincoln North Star 90, Norfolk 50

Kearney 87, Fremont 51

Thursday’s games

Game 5—Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m.

Game 6—Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest, 3:45 p.m.

Game 7—Kearney at Lincoln High, 3:45 p.m.

Game 8—Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln East, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS:

Columbus 54, Lincoln North Star 46

Lincoln Northeast 64, Grand Island 20

Lincoln Southeast 67, Norfolk 41

Kearney 70, Fremont 36

Thursday’s games

Game 5—Columbus at Lincoln Pius X, 2 p.m.

Game 6—Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln East, 2 p.m.

Game 7—Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln High, 2 p.m.

Game 8—Kearney at Lincoln Southwest, 2 p.m.

WAHOO

BOYS:

Bishop Neumann vs. Elkhorn North

Wahoo 59, Seward 44

Thursday—Consolation, 2:30 p.m.; final, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS:

Wednesday’s games

Elkhorn North 66, Bishop Neumann 31

Wahoo 48, Seward 31

Thursday—Consolation, 1 p.m.; final, 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong, Jr. being interviewed by Gray TV station in...
Former Nebraska QB rescues family from burning home
Monica Helm, 55
OPD: Missing Omaha woman’s death not believed to be suspicious
Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the...
Court documents attribute fatal shooting of Lincoln man to road rage
Scott Handelman of Lincoln (right) alongside Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings.
Lincoln teacher appears on Jeopardy!
Tadashi Kojima, 26, arrested for kidnapping after police in Grand Island located him with a...
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man

Latest News

HS Holiday hoops highlights
HS Holiday Hoops highlights
Nebraska Women's Basketball
Huskers meet No. 14 Michigan Wednesday
Garrett Nelson
Garrett Nelson declares for NFL Draft
Huskers prepare for Michigan
Nebraska women's hoops prepares for Michigan