Janssen Auto Group offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve

KKTV Drunk
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you find you’ve had a bit too much to drink on New Year’s Eve, Janssen Auto Group may be able to help.

For the 13th year, Janssen Auto Group is offering anyone in need of a ride home at no cost to them.

On New Year’s Eve, drivers will be running their shuttle service within a five mile radius of McCook, North Platte, York, and Holdrege, Nebraska and will be running from 9 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.

“We have vehicles, so it’s a way to put those to use for a good cause,” said General Manager Terry Kuenle. “(We want) to make sure everybody has a nice safe ride home.”

Kuenle says there as at least one on-call driver for each city, and the shuttle vans can hold up to 6 passengers.

The phone number for each location are as follows:

-McCook: (308) 520-1774

-North Platte: (308) 530-6971

-York: (970) 901-9376

-Holdrege: (308) 991-4470

Janssen Auto Group Safe Ride Home 2022
Janssen Auto Group Safe Ride Home 2022(Janssen Auto Group)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tadashi Kojima, 26, arrested for kidnapping after police in Grand Island located him with a...
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man
Monica Helm, 55
OPD: Missing Omaha woman’s death not believed to be suspicious
Three family members were left fighting for their lives after an early morning house fire. Jaya...
7-year-old dies from injuries in Omaha house fire
Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the...
Court documents attribute fatal shooting of Lincoln man to road rage
Travelers describe their issues at Eppley due to Southwest cancellations
Omaha travelers at Eppley Airfield impacted by Southwest Airlines cancellations

Latest News

Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th Streets
Yankee Hill Road between South 40th-56th Streets now open
Winter Weather Advisories
Snow continues into Thursday evening; mild and dry weather for Friday and the weekend; wet weather looming early next week
Sun Sprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were...
Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak
This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who...
Polygamist cult leader accused of trafficking women and girls in Lincoln enters not guilty plea