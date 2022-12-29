Snow continues into Thursday evening; mild and dry weather for Friday and the weekend; wet weather looming early next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect across the state into Thursday afternoon and evening as areas of wet snow continue to slide across the area. Brief periods of heavy snow will be possible that will reduce visibility and create hazardous travel conditions. If you have to be out on the roads through early Thursday evening with the snow, please make sure to take it slow.

Winter Weather Advisories (KOLN)

Snow should come to an end by Thursday evening with total snowfall accumulations of 1″ to 3″ for most of the area under the Winter Weather Advisory. Some localized higher amounts of 3″ to 5″ of snow are possible for those areas that see heavier bands of snow set up.

Snow Potential Wednesday to Thursday (KOLN)

As we head into the day on Friday, quieter weather is on tap across the state as we should see mild and dry conditions to finish the week and into the last weekend of the year. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with the potential for some patchy dense fog across parts of central and eastern Nebraska through the morning hours. Winds should turn from the west to the south into the afternoon at 5 to 15 MPH.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with some morning fog possible across central and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be above average as we look to close out the year. Starting with low temperatures on Friday morning, we should see temperatures drop to the upper teens to low 20s.

Look for lows in the upper teens to low 20s on Friday morning. (KOLN)

Afternoon highs for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all look to be pretty pleasant and should help melt any snow left on the ground. Look for temperatures each afternoon to settle into the upper 30s to upper 40s - fairly pleasant for late December and early January.

Highs on Friday should reach the low to mid 40s for most. (KOLN)

We should end 2022 on a warmer than average note, with highs in the 40s to near 50°. (KOLN)

Highs to start the new year should be above average, ranging from the upper 30s to the upper 40s. (KOLN)

The weather begins to potentially turn unsettled again as we head Sunday night and into early next week. There are many details left to be figured out though as long range models currently have very little agreement in the track of a potential winter storm that could impact the area through the first half of the week next week. The European model takes a more southerly track with the low, spreading rain and snow across the state from Sunday night through the day on Monday, with snow finally ending from west to east by late Tuesday night. If this model solution were to verify, it could lead to areas of heavy snow across parts of central and western Nebraska, with the potential for rain and maybe even some rumbles of thunder for parts of eastern and southeastern Nebraska.

The European model spreads rain and snow across the state starting Sunday night with snow ending from west to east Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

The European model favors the placement of heavy snow over central and western Nebraska through early next week. (KOLN)

The American GFS model takes a much more northerly track with that system, which would put much of the coverage area in the dry slot, leading to generally dry weather. Areas of heavy snow would be confined to far western Nebraska, eastern Wyoming, and into the Dakotas with rain and thunderstorms possible further to our east in Iowa and Missouri.

The American GFS model has a more westerly track of the low pressure system early next week, keeping most of the 10/11 coverage area in the "dry slot". (KOLN)

The American GFS model keeps heavy snow well to our north and west, keeping most of 10/11 Country in the "dry slot". (KOLN)

Both models have been remarkably consistent in their disagreement over the past several days, so this timeframe will need to continue to be monitored as there are still a wild range of possibilities for the forecast.

The extended forecast offers us cooler, more seasonal temperatures in the wake of that early week system with high temperatures falling back to the low to mid 30s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Mild and dry weather is forecast for Friday and through the New Year's weekend before another "warm" winter storm potentially impacts the area early next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.