Western Nebraska roads range from partially to completely snow covered
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are reporting slick spots and reduced visibility from parts of the southern Panhandle to the North Platte area.
Roads in the Lincoln County area are partially covered with snow. Areas to the west, east and south are completely covered according to the 511 Nebraska map.
Troopers are reminding motorists to take it slow if they have to travel today. Keep up to date with the latest travel conditions at http://511.nebraska.gov.
