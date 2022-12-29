Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in rural Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - An 82-year-old woman from rural Hall County was killed after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County for an injury accident.

HCSO said a preliminary investigation showed that Elaine Bishop, 82, was westbound on Chapman Road. Bishop’s vehicle failed to yield at the stop sign at Hwy 281. Bishop’s vehicle was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by a juvenile female with one juvenile male passenger.

Bishop was transported by ambulance to CHI Health St. Francis where Bishop died from her injuries. The two juveniles were uninjured.

Members of the Grand Island Fire Department and the St. Libory Rural Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.