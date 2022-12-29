Yankee Hill Road between South 40th-56th Streets now open

Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th Streets
Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th Streets(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced Thursday the reopening of Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th streets.

According to a news release from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department, this Lincoln on the Move growth project will promote private sector investment into the community by improving the safety and capacity of the transportation system. The project will help serve 1,547 multi-family housing units, 216 single-family housing units, and about 300,000 square feet of potential commercial space.

Completed work includes:

  • New pavement, one lane in each direction with a raised center median
  • New roundabouts at the intersections of South 44th, South 48th and South 52nd streets
  • New street lighting
  • New 6″, 8″ and 12″ water main sections to add capacity to the development growth in the area
  • New wastewater pipe to add capacity to the development growth in the area
  • New stormwater drainage improvements including box culvert drainage extensions
  • Public and private utility infrastructure
  • Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps and sidewalks

Additional work to be completed in spring 2023 includes grass seeding, pavement marking and other minor items.

Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment effort focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $94 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

