Happening in Lincoln this weekend

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are plenty of events happening New Years’ weekend in the Capitol City.

Nebraska Kart Shootout

It’s the 12th Annual Indoor Speed Dash National Championships, and that means a full weekend of racing. The event, at the Lancaster County Event Center is billed for the whole family. You can learn more by calling (402) 441-6545 or visit the event center’s website.

Friday: Practice from 3-7 p.m.

Saturday: Laps start at 9:30 a.m., Heat Races start at 11:30 a.m., features to follow.

Bingo and Craft Night - Family Edition

It’s family-friendly bingo night at Makit Takit Friday, the 30th. There will be prizes for winners, plus crafts are happening at the same time. It’s $10 per person to get a bingo card to play and walk away with a craft and prizes. For more information call (402) 483-4232 or visit Makit Takit’s website.

Friday: 7-9 p.m.

Make Believe Midnight

Dance parties, bubble wrap stomps and a countdown with a bubble drop and pop! You can ring in the New Year as a family at the LIncoln Children’s museum, and you can even pick the time that works best for your family. Tickets cost $15 for museum members, $20 for non-members and free for children 18 months and under. For more information, call (402) 477-4000 or visit the Children’s Museum website.

Saturday: 9- 11:30 a.m. & 1-3:30 p.m.

Raw Nerve New Year’s Eve 2022

You can celebrate the end of ‘22 and the start of ‘23 in Royal style as a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Dress code: attire fit for a queen or one of her royal subjects. There will be music, cocktails, dinner and champagne at the Graudate Hotel. Tickets range from $59-$99. For more information, follow this link.

Saturday: 7 p.m.

First Day Hike at Wagon Train State Recreation Area

Kick off the new year with a hike at Wagon Train. You’ll be exploring the Area 2 Trail with a 1.5 mile hike and watching out for wildlife. Bring warm clothing, the right shoes and water. Dogs are welcome on a 6-foot leash. Refreshments available after the hike. A valid 2023 park entry permit is required. For more information call (402) 796-2362 or visit the link to learn more.

Sunday: 9-10 a.m.

