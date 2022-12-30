Kearney man facing child sexual assault charge

Bond set at 10 percent of $2.5 million
Kevin Nelson, 25, is facing a sexual assault of a child charge in Buffalo County.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man remains in custody at the Buffalo County Jail, facing the same charge he had once been charged with in 2017.

According to Buffalo County Court documents, Kevin Nelson, 25, is facing a felony charge of 1st degree sexual assault of a child. A second felony sex charge has also been added.

The criminal complaint states that Nelson assaulted a 4-year-old between May 1, 2022 and December 7, 2022.

The arrest affidavit has been sealed by the court as the deputy county attorney says contents in it are part of an ongoing investigation and disclosure may compromise the investigation.

Nelson had been charged in 2017 with 1st degree sexual assault of a child and enticement. The victim was 14. Court documents reveal that those charges were later amended with a plea deal to attempted 1st degree sexual assault of a minor and the enticement charge was dismissed.

He had pleaded no contest in the case and was sentenced in January 2019 to five years probation and 30 days in jail.

As for these latest felony charges, a Buffalo County Court judge has set Nelson’s bond at 10 percent of $2.5 million. He’s due back in court on January 18 at 3:30 p.m.

