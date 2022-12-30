Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again

Jeffrey Dieken
Jeffrey Dieken(Lancaster County Jail)
Dec. 30, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation.

LSO said Dieken had been repeatedly harassing the victim by following them, making threatening statements, harassing phone calls and damaging property.

Earlier this month Jeffrey was arrested by Lincoln Police for stalking and LSO for violating a protection order but bonded out.

Dieken was also convicted in the past for stalking and did prison time for stalking another victim.

