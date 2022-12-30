Lincoln flag headed to the championship of online flag tournament

The winning flag, entitled All Roads Lead to Lincoln, was created by Ed Mejia, a local creative...
The winning flag, entitled All Roads Lead to Lincoln, was created by Ed Mejia, a local creative director, art director, and graphic designer.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly a year after it was adopted, the Lincoln flag is already making waves. The flag is set to compete in the championship of the #CityFlagsTournament22.

Lincoln’s flag, designed by Ed Mejia, is squaring off with Columbia, South Carolina’s flag this Saturday.

The online tournament is hosted by Brian Stokle, a San Francisco city planner and vexillologist. The voting is all done via Twitter poll.

You can vote for Lincoln’s flag on 12/31. Follow this link to Stokle’s twitter.

